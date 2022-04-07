Police charge paralegal with witness tampering against his own client

Apr. 7—Manchester police believe that outspoken paralegal Sean Brown is engaged in a "coordinated campaign of witness tampering," aimed at manipulating his own client, the girlfriend of an alleged drug dealer, to not cooperate with police and prosecutors in the case, according to documents filed Thursday in connection with Brown's arrest.

In a 17-page affidavit, police claim that Brown has been working with the alleged drug dealer, Manchester resident Marcus Cherry, to influence Cherry's girlfriend, Zoe Murphy.

Both Cherry and Murphy face drug conspiracy charges. Given his previous drug trafficking convictions, Cherry faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Brown is a paralegal who is assisting Murphy in her case, which until now she was fighting without a lawyer. He was arrested Wednesday in Manchester and charged with three counts of felony witness tampering.

Nearly all of the case against Brown relies on recorded telephone calls, most that Cherry made from the Valley Street jail, where he has been incarcerated since November. Police say more than 200 calls are involved, and they had not even reviewed them all before bringing the latest charges.

Police say in the calls Cherry tells Brown he must quarterback the situation. He tells Brown he has to "educate" Murphy, whom he referred to as "crazy girl."

He wants Brown to tell Murphy, who cooperated with police in the initial investigation, that he is hurt but not mad at her, according to the affidavit. Both believe that Murphy, who has no criminal record, would be a credible witness if the case ever goes to trial.

And Cherry told Brown to offer Murphy a contract, which appears to be a life-time commitment that he makes with his conspirators but had refused to do so for Murphy, according to the affidavit.

Cherry spelled out what Brown should tell Murphy: "If it matters that much to you, the only way to get a contract is to not comply completely and make sure that you ... fix this," the affidavit reads.

At one point, a jail inmate called Murphy and hinted that a hit was put out on her. At another point, Cherry rejected Murphy's plan to get a lawyer and he said she knew what was best in the case and he had three potential people lined up, according to the affidavit.

Murphy told the Union Leader that she read the affidavit and disagrees with significant parts of it.

"I realize what they want me to do," Murphy said about prosecutors. "They want me to get on the stand and perjure myself." She said she would never do so.

But Murphy said it looks as if she will get a public defender, which she had refused before.

In a newspaper article last month, Murphy claimed she was unaware that her boyfriend was a drug dealer, even though police found large amounts of drugs in her car after an October traffic stop. Police say her quotes in the article differ with the information that Murphy initially told police.

Police said even the article was a result of the conspiracy.

"This article happened after a coordinated campaign of witness tampering involving ... Sean Brown, who interfaced directly with Murphy in an attempt to protect Cherry," the affidavit reads.

Brown appeared before a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge on Thursday. As of late in the day, Judge Amy Messer had not decided on whether to release him on bail.