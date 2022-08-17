Police charge parents after 2 young children found wandering a Charlotte street

The parents of two young children found wandering a Charlotte street on Saturday have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse, police said Wednesday.

On Saturday morning in an emergency alert notification, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials wrote: “If you are familiar with these children or know who they are, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Descriptions of the children were not released, but police estimated the boy and the girl are between the ages of 3 and 5. They were found in the 5300 block of Princess Street, a residential road that connects to both West Sugar Creek Road and North Graham Street in northeast Charlotte.

According to a police report obtained by The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday, someone notified police about the children around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The children weren’t hurt, according to the report.

Police didn’t name the reporting person, the children or the parents in the report.

In an email to the Observer on Wednesday, police said they were able to reunite the children with their parents. Officers cited the parents, but police aren’t releasing their names.