Police charge parents of GA man with helping him escape custody at hospital

The parents of an escaped inmate have now been charged with helping him escape police custody.

Carlton Gillis, 37, escaped from a detention officer on Saturday while in custody at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany.

According to an incident report obtained by WALB-TV, it said Gillis jumped a fence at a construction site near the hospital and hopped in a car being driven by his mother and stepfather, Trudy Sellars and Randy Williams.

The report said Gillis’ stepfather was driving the car, Gillis was in the back seat and his mother was also a passenger in the car.

An officer noticed the car and pulled them over. When the officer recognized Gillis, the report said the officer tried to take him into custody, but Gillis then forcefully took the wheel with his stepfather still in the front seat.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

His stepfather was able to get out of the car before Gillis sped off with it, WALB-TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

That’s when police said they started chasing Gillis, with speeds going upwards of 80 mph. The report said Gillis drove into oncoming traffic before police were able to stop him.

Police said they eventually found Gillis’ mother in the car, who told them that she tried to get out of the car and that Gillis drove off with her still in the car against her will.

Police eventually arrested Sellars and Williams, and charged them with aiding/permitting another to escape lawful custody.

Gillis remains on the run. He was originally charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, interference with government property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and probation violation.

He is now facing additional charges of kidnapping, robbery by force, fleeing and attempting to elude, and reckless driving.

IN OTHER NEWS: