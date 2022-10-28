Police charge Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker
San Francisco police said on Oct. 28 that a suspect was charged in the attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A hammer-wielding man attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to make a full recovery, Pelosi's office said. The man arrested at the scene, David Depape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felony charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home"
A Republican governor made light of the attack on Paul Pelosi just hours after it occurred.
"Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery," the Kentucky senator said.
The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. (Oct. 28)
Who is David DePape? Here's what we know about the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a break-in.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 19:11 Svetlana Babayeva, the head of division of Kremlin-aligned news agency Russia Today in Simferopol, and the former editor-in-chief of Gazeta.Ru outlet, has been killed in a gun mishandling accident at a training ground in occupied Crimea.