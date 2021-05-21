Police charge Randolph man with child porn distribution

May 21—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man from the Randleman area was arrested by Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies this week at Piedmont Triad International Airport on charges of distributing child pornagraphy.

Jonathan Kafaveur Braswell, 32, came under investigation after the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children received information that he had and was distributing numerous child pornography files.

Braswell left the state in late April after investigators seized digital devices from his residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Warrants were taken out against Braswell on 10 counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Investigators learned that Braswell was returning to the area, and deputies went to the airport Monday night and arrested Braswell after he got off a flight, the sheriff's office said.

Braswell was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro. Bond was set at $150,000 secured.

If he posts bond, Braswell was ordered placed under electronic house arrest, according to the sheriff's office.