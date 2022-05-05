Police charge Roxbury 19-year-old with shooting man at Randolph Wendy's

A shooting took place at Wendy's in Randolph on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old Roxbury manafter a Wednesday afternoon shooting near the Wendy's restaurant in Randolph. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday and ordered held without bail until Wednesday, May 11, when he will go before a judge to determine if he is a danger to the public.

In a news release written by John Guilfoil Public Relations, Chief Anthony Marag said the man has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, two charges of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded large-capacity firearm, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a home, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and possession of a knife over 2½ inches, which is a violation of a Randolph bylaw.

Randolph police outsource their communication with the media to the public relations firm.

Randolph police investigate a shooting at Wendy's on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Reports of a shooting at Wendy's came in just after noon Wednesday. Police say the victim, who is from Randolph, left the restaurant and was shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

In a statement through the PR firm, Marag said "a preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and that this was not a random act of violence."

Randolph police investigators place evidence into a bag at Wendy's after a shooting there on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

After the shooting, police say the suspect ran and hid the gun – a loaded 9mm firearm with a high-capacity magazine – in a nearby wooded area. Hours later, he returned to the woods where the gun was left and was arrested, police said.

He was taken to the Randolph police station for booking and arraigned Thursday.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Police: Roxbury 19-year-old shot man at Randolph Wendy's