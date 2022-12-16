Police charge Saegertown man with almost 200 counts of child pornography

Dec. 16—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Saegertown area man has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with almost 200 counts of possession of child pornography.

Sean L. Culver, 36, was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver in Vernon Township on a total of 195 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication device.

The Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Computer Crime Unit investigated a report of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

The investigation lead to Culver who resides in Hayfield Township, according to state police.

Over the course of the investigation, state police conducted computer forensics on Culver's cell phone and computer tablet with more than 200 images and videos of prepubescent girls found on the devices, according to the news release.

Culver was released on $50,000 unsecured bond following arraignment before Zilhaver. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Dec. 29.