Police charge six in death of Montrose man

Mar. 22—State police have obtained arrest warrants for six people in Susquehanna County for playing a role in the September murder of a man some of the suspects believed was a drug informant for police.

A hunter found the skull and other remains of Tyler Barber, 28, on Nov. 28 in woods near his cabin, according to a state police arrest affidavit.

Police were taking five of the suspects for arraignment Wednesday afternoon. The suspects are: Blaze Corter, 30, of 137 Ellsworth Drive, Montrose; Daniel Williams; Matthew Baker; John Sullivan; Tracee Joe Shimer; and Nikolas Petrich. Petrich remains at large.

Corter is charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping, robbery. aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, theft, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief, an arrest affidavit shows. Arrest affidavits for the others were not immediately available. Trooper Bob Urban, a state police spokesman, said all but Shimer face homicide charges.

