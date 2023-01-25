Police charge sleepy Valdosta driver

Jan. 24—VALDOSTA — Police found a driver asleep at the wheel Tuesday, though he wasn't going anywhere.

At 2:20 a.m., officers headed for the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after someone called 911 about loud music coming from a car sitting at a stop sign, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers found the driver asleep, police said.

After police woke him up, the driver showed signs of impairment and was unsteady on his feet; when asked if he had weapons, the man lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun, which was taken away from him, police said.

The driver tried to flee on foot but was apprehended. The suspect was already wanted on outstanding warrants from Decatur County, police said.

The driver — described as a 28-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and traffic charges including DUI, stopping in a roadway, suspended license and open container, police said.

"We are grateful this offender was safely apprehended which more than likely prevented further criminal actions from occurring," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

