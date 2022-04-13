Police charge Somerset man with Jenner Township burglary

Apr. 13—BOSWELL — A Somerset man was jailed Monday, accused of burglarizing a Jenner Township home and running away half dressed, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Michael Wesley Brendle, 39, of the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road, with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to a complaint affidavit, Brendle allegedly entered a woman's residence on Drift Road at 12:30 p.m. while she was asleep on the couch. Brendle then entered the bedroom knocking items from a shelf and then fled on foot, wearing only underwear and a red shirt, police say.

It was the third time Brendle entered the residence without permission, the affidavit said.

Brendle was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.