Police charge Somerset man with Jenner Township burglary

Apr. 13—BOSWELL, Pa. — A Somerset man was jailed Monday, accused of burglarizing a Jenner Township home and running away half-dressed, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Michael Wesley Brendle, 39, of the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road, with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to a complaint affidavit, Brendle allegedly entered a woman's residence on Drift Road at 12:30 p.m. while she was asleep on the couch. Brendle then entered the bedroom, knocking items from a shelf and then fled on foot, wearing only underwear and a red shirt, police say.

It was the third time Brendle entered the residence without permission, the affidavit said.

Brendle was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.