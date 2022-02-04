Police charge Southern Indiana man in fatal shooting at Louisville hotel

Relatives of Dominique Fels, who was shot and killed in January, gathered with Game Changers' Christopher 2X outside the Hall of Justice on Sunday, April 11, 2021, to call for more communication from Louisville police on the case.

Over a year after Dominique Fels was fatally shot at a Days Inn hotel on Fern Valley Road, Louisville Metro Police has arrested and charged a Southern Indiana man with murder in connection with the case.

Darrell Wesley James Cowherd, 32, of Jeffersonville, was booked Friday morning into Metro Corrections and charged with murder and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon in connection with the Jan. 31, 2021, killing of Fels, according to court records.

Fels, 26, was found shot to death about 4:30 a.m. at the Days Inn in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road, according to police.

An arrest citation says Cowherd and Fels were guests at a birthday party at the hotel.

When Fels noticed a man, later identified as Cowherd, and a female arguing in front of a hotel room, he tried to intervene, according to the citation.

A witness told Fels to not intervene and tried to pull him back into another room but was unsuccessful, the citation says.

"Just a few moments later, the witness heard a glass bottle shatter and then several gunshots," the citations says.

The witness, not named in the report, then says was Fels bleeding on the ground, according to the arrest citation.

A detective reviewed security camera footage with the witness, who identified Cowherd as the person seen shooting toward Fels. Parking lot footage also captured Cowherd entering a vehicle still carrying the firearm in his left hand (police noted Cowherd is left-handed), the citation says.

Additional details on what led to Cowherd's arrest this week were not provided in the report, which otherwise notes he is is a convicted felon out of Indiana and faces a federal charge for possessing a firearm as a felon in a separate case.

Cowherd did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records ahead of an arraignment hearing scheduled for Saturday.

Fels was a devoted father to four young children, his family said last year while calling for more information from LMPD on his case.

"I didn't just lose a son, I lost a best friend," his father, Carl Fels, said last year.

Carl Fels told The Courier Journal on Friday that he still thinks "there are other players in my son’s death," with police telling him last year a juvenile was also arrested in connection with the case.

"I don’t think more is going to come out until maybe the trial," he said.

