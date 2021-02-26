Police charge store employee in altercation
Feb. 26—HIGH POINT — An employee of a store in south High Point has been charged with assault after an altercation with a customer inside the store.
On the morning of Feb. 6, High Point Police Department officers went to the T-Mobile Store in the 2800 block of S. Main Street after a call about a disturbance and found a man in a disoriented and confused state, police said. The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment of a brain injury.
Police determined that the man was involved in a confrontation with a store employee, during which the employee punched the man and knocked him unconscious, police said.
As a result of the investigation, which included viewing surveillance footage, Thomas A.
McEachin, 30, of Greensboro, was charged on Wednesday with assault inflicting serious injury. McEachin was released after bond was set at $15,000 unsecured.
The man who was assaulted has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, according to police.