Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors assembly plant death in Orion Township

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection with to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.

The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

Neither the suspect nor Robertson, 49, were GM employees. Both men worked for a contracted cleaning service.

“This crime was horrifically brutal and violent and completely unacceptable,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, “We look forward to the defendant being convicted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

At the time of the assault, the men were working in a dock area. Police were dispatched Thursday morning at 1:37 a.m. after a report of an injured man.

Emergency personnel pronounced Robertson dead at the scene. The suspect was found nearby.

