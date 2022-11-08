Police charge suspect in bystander death in East Side gas station shootout

Columbus police have charged an 18-year-old with the death of a man who police said was a bystander at an East Side gas station shootout late last month.

Columbus police charged Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, of the Northeast Side, with the murder of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, of Mahoning County, who was a bystander when he was struck by gunfire while in his car in a Sheetz parking lot.

Police are also searching for 11 other “persons of interest” in the case and say additional charges against others may be coming. Ross has not been arrested and police are seeking information about his whereabouts.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, Sobnosky and three other young men were driving in the area of the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue on the city's East Side. Police said Sobnosky was traveling through Columbus before pulling into the gas station.

The vehicle the men were in was struck by gunfire that was part of a shootout between two groups coming from the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station at 1485 North Cassady Ave. Court records allege that Ross fired the shots that struck Sobnosky with a rifle from the parking lot while standing next to a silver Chevrolet.

Sobnosky was struck by the bullet and was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at 4:17 p.m. Sunday, detectives said.

Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School in Mahoning County and was on the dean’s list at Youngstown State University.

Last week, police released photos of 12 people, including Ross, and said they were sought for questioning in the fatal shooting. Information from the public helped police identify Ross, court records show. Police also used security camera footage from the incident, which they have not publicly released.

Anyone who knows Ross’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. The investigation into Sobnosky’s death is ongoing and investigators anticipate filing additional charges against others involved in the shootout.

