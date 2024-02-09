Police charge suspects in two deadly hit-and-run crashes in New Haven

Police have made arrests in two deadly hit-and-run crashes in New Haven.

Police and city officials announced the recent arrests at a news conference Thursday at the New Haven Police Department.

Officials said police on Jan. 29 arrested 54-year-old Lennell Bethea in a hit-and-run that killed Hillhouse High School senior Bryan Ramirez-Gutierrez. The crash occurred on Feb. 1 around 3 a.m. on Sherman Parkway, according to officials.

Bethea faces charges of evading responsibility resulting in a death, operating without insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, according to Judicial Branch records. He posted a $50,000 bond following his arrest and was ordered to be re-arrested after missing an appearance in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday, records show.

Officials on Thursday also announced that they arrested 22-year-old Jacob Cooper on Jan. 30 in connection with a crash that killed 42-year-old Manuel Nunez-Sepa.

According to police, Nunez-Sepa was struck by a car on Farren Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2021. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died, police said.

Cooper faces one count of evading responsibility resulting in a death and is being held on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Feb. 21.