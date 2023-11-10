Police charge SUV driver who struck child

Nov. 10—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Cochranton-area man is facing multiple Pennsylvania State Police charges for allegedly striking a 7-year-old girl with his sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Vernon Township last week.

Police accuse David D. Beatty, 54, of failing to stop his SUV for a school bus' traffic control device on Pennsylvania Avenue at 6:47 a.m. Nov. 1 with the vehicle then striking the girl.

Beatty was driving north on Pennsylvania Avenue in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox when it hit the girl, who was running from the side of the road, according to a news release from state police.

The girl received severe facial injuries and minor injuries to both of her legs, police said. She was taken by to Meadville Medical Center for treatment by Meadville Area Ambulance Service.

Beatty, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn't injured, according to police.

Police have charged Beatty with three traffic summary violations; he faces a total of $475 in fines plus court costs, if convicted.

Beatty is charged with careless driving — operating a vehicle in careless disregard unintentionally causing serious bodily injury, $250 fine; reckless driving — operating a vehicle in willful and wanton disregard for safety of persons or property, $200 fine; and failing to stop at stop sign and/or failed to yield to vehicle after stopping at sign, $25 fine.

A summons for a court hearing on each of the citations was mailed to Beatty by Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver's office on Wednesday, according to court records.

No hearing date has been set.

