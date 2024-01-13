Police charge teen in attempted carjacking and shooting that critically injured Uber driver in Austin

Chicago police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a shooting and carjacking attempt that left an Uber driver seriously wounded in Austin earlier this month, authorities said Friday.

The 16-year-old arrested Thursday faces single counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and attempted carjacking related to the attack, which left a 51-year-old man in critical condition, according to a police news release.

Authorities said the boy is one of multiple suspects believed to be involved in the Jan. 3 incident.

Early police statements on the shooting said the driver was dropping off a ride-share customer in the 900 block of North Leclaire Avenue when three people walked up, took his phone and ordered him out of his vehicle. When the man did not cooperate, police said, the three assailants shot him in the chest.

Two other Chicago ride-share drivers were also shot and killed in the preceding month: Lyft driver Adriana Arocha, 34, died Dec. 26, and livery and Uber driver Mohammed al Hijoj, 39, died Dec. 3. Both were in their vehicles in Austin when they died, police said.

Information for the teen’s initial court appearance wasn’t immediately available.