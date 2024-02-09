Police charge teen in CT crash that killed 14-year-old involving stolen BMW, tractor-trailer

Police have charged a teenager in connection with a crash involving a stolen BMW and a tractor-trailer in Orange last fall that killed a 14-year-old.

The suspect, 16, of Waterbury, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, larceny of a motor vehicle (second offense) and first-degree reckless endangerment following a “complex investigation,” according to the Orange Police Department.

The charges stem from a crash on Oct. 30, 2023, that killed 14-year-old Jasser Ciprian, police said.

Following his arrest, the 16-year-old was held in custody at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

According to police, the 16-year-old and others, including Ciprian, were involved in stealing a BMW from a driveway in Milford just minutes before the vehicle ran a red light at high speeds at the intersection of Route and Orange Center Road, crashing into a tractor-trailer just before 4 a.m.

Ciprian, a passenger in the BMW, was ejected during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was treated at an area hospital.

Investigators believe the driver of the BMW was picked up by a white sedan following the accident.

Police said they anticipate making additional arrests in connection with the crash.