Police charge two with attempted murder in machete attack

May 5—Glynn County police have upgraded charges to attempted murder against a man who allegedly came close to hacking off another man's arm in a machete attack on Jan. 14 at a Pennick Road residence, according to Glynn County Detention Center records.

Police filed the charge of criminal attempt to commit murder against Clinton L. Taylor on Tuesday.

Taylor, 33, has been in the county jail since his arrest Jan. 15 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with the brutal attack, which police now say was an attempted robbery.

Additionally, police charged a woman with criminal attempt to commit murder for her alleged role in the attack, according to an arrest warrant filed April 28 in magistrate court.

Shelly Brooke Eades, 27, was picked up Monday on the warrant by Glynn County Sheriff's Office deputies and booked into the county jail.

Police allege Taylor attacked a man with a machete at a home in the 500 block of Pennick Road on the night of Jan. 14, leaving the 41-year-old man with a broken and severely lacerated left arm, two nearly severed left fingers and dislodged teeth.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

Police said Taylor left the home on a motorcycle after the attack but that officers later apprehended him nearby.

After determining Taylor had "maliciously caused bodily harm" and that "this action was not taken in self defense," police arrested him on Jan. 15 and charged him with aggravated assault.

Booking records indicate Taylor lived at the Pennick Road residence where the attack occurred.

In the warrant filed against Eades, police said she played a role in the attack, which was part of an attempted robbery.

"The accused did assist Clinton Taylor with the attack of (the victim) following an attempt to rob him," the warrant states. "The accused set up, initiated, and condoned the attack."