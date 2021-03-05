Police charge two teens with murder in fatal shooting in East Raleigh
Raleigh police charged two teens Friday with killing a 38-year-old man last week.
Damauri Javante Barnes, 18, and Justin Mekhi Perry, 18, were charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Steve Alphonso Martin on Feb. 25.
Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Milburnie Road in East Raleigh.
They found Steve Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transferred to WakeMed, where he died.
Two 911 callers reported hearing six gunshots and a car driving away. Neither saw the car.
The front door of the house where the shots were fired was left open, one caller said.