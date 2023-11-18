Police charge two after traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two are in custody after a traffic stop leads to a drug arrest.

According to Wyoming Area Regional Police, on November 17 officers received a call of two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot of a business in West Pittston.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted on one of the vehicles in a Turkey Hill parking lot.

When officers approached the vehicle police said the driver of the vehicle was 37-year-old Brian Eugene Engle and the passenger was 34-year-old Joshua Gronski claiming they were at the business helping a friend change the tire on the car they were in.

Officers say they were notified by dispatchers that Gronski’s and Engle’s licenses were suspended.

Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Luzerne County

Officials note after further conversation they were given consent to search the car.

During the search, police say Gronski and Engle both had money on them totaling $883, and the vehicle was seized of:

147 grams of suspected Meth

Several unused baggies and five small individually packaged baggies with a crystal-like substance.

one meth pipe, and one straw.

Four blow torches,

Four knives

Two cell phones

Police have charged Engle with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy possession with intent to deliver, possession, paraphernalia, and operating while driving privilege suspended with bail set at $25,000.

Police have charged Gronski with Possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy possession with intent to deliver, possession, and paraphernalia with bail set at $20,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.