Police charge two in Vernon carjacking

May 3—VERNON — Local police say they've arrested a Springfield man and an unnamed juvenile in connection with an armed carjacking on Dobson Road that occurred on Monday.

The man, Nathaniel Harrington, 19, was charged with first degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first degree robbery, first degree larceny, criminal use of a weapon, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace and robbery by carjacking, police said.

According to a press release from Lt. Robert Marra, Harrington and a juvenile partner used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone and the victim's vehicle. There were no reported injuries, Marra said.

Harrington is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court today, he said.

The juvenile, who is not being named because of their age, was charged with first degree robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit first degree robbery with a deadly weapon, first degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first degree larceny, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace, robbery by car jacking and conspiracy to commit criminal use of a weapon.

The juvenile will be arraigned in New Britain Juvenile Court, Marra said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

