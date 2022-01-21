Police charge Vernon man with Manchester shooting

Jan. 21—Police have arrested a Vernon man in connection with an incident Tuesday when shots were fired from a car on Charter Oak Street in Manchester.

According to police, later that same day they arrested Jahzaun Clarke, 25, and charged him with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit third-degree arson, and violation of a protective order.

Clarke is being held in lieu of bond totaling $625,000 at the Hartford Correctional Center and is to appear in court March 8.

Police said Clarke was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Haynes and Main streets. Just after midnight, officers responded to Charter Oak Street with a report that someone had fired multiple rounds from a gold Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Officers found evidence of the shooting, and learned further that the vehicle had fled onto Interstate-384, firing more shots along the way, police said. More shell casings were found on the entrance ramp.

According to the state Judicial Department website, Clarke also faces charges of sale of a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance, and interfering with police.

