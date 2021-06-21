Police charge woman with assaulting former boyfriend

Jun. 21—HAVERHILL — A woman who police previously charged with assaulting her now ex-boyfriend has been charged again with assaulting him and his grandmother as well as breaking into their home.

Police charged Vanessa Veloz, 22, of 20 Cheney Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, with breaking and entering for misdemeanor, assault and battery on a household member, assault and battery on a disabled person age 60 or older, and two counts of destruction of property less than $1,200.

Veloz was arraigned on the charges May 27 in Haverhill District Court, where she was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on June 4. At that hearing, Judge Cesar Archilla revoked her bail on three pending court cases and ordered her held without bail, and without prejudice, after she stipulated to being a dangerous person. Without prejudice means the court can reconsider the issue of bail at any time.

The judge scheduled a hearing for July 8 via Zoom.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on May 27 at 5:12 a.m., police were dispatched to 47 Lexington Ave. in the city's Bradford section on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said they met Ian Kessel, 24, who told them he was asleep in his second-floor bedroom when his now ex-girlfriend, Veloz, got into his bed. Kessel said she wasn't supposed to be there as they had not lived together for three months and that Veloz did not have a key to get into the home.

In recent years, Kessel has faced a variety of criminal charges, including drug distribution and using a gun to rob a man. He has been sentenced to time in state prison.

Kessel told police that after Veloz entered his home unannounced, he asked her to leave and she "went on a rampage" and threw his belongings across his bedroom and also broke his bedroom door, the report said.

Kessel told police that his grandmother was awoken and during the commotion, Veloz pushed her out of the way then went downstairs and continued arguing and throwing his belongings throughout the house, according to the report.

Story continues

Kessel said the argument continued outdoors and Veloz punched out a garage window then took off in a Jeep Patriot.

Police said Kessel and his grandmother refused medical treatment but that Kessel showed signs of injury, including a red mark and minor swelling under his right eye, a small scratch on his neck and a cut to the small toe of his left foot.

Police said they found Veloz at her new apartment at 7 Gove St. and that she was bleeding from a cut to her hand. Veloz told police that she had gone to Kessel's home out of concern for his well-being.

Veloz was taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill then was arrested and booked at the police station, according to the report.

According to other police reports, Veloz told police that on Jan. 20 she and Kessel, who were dating at the time, got into an argument and she punched him in the face then pushed him down onto the floor. Veloz was charged with assault and battery on a household member.

Police said that on April 8, Kessel assaulted his 22-year-old cousin without warning and while the two were fighting, Veloz kicked the cousin's groin and threatened to hit him with a five-pound dumbbell. Both Veloz and Kessel were arrested on warrants following an investigation, police said.

Veloz also has a pending case of possession to distribute a Class D drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws from April of last year.