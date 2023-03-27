Police charge woman with murder in March 18 homicide in North Austin

Austin Police Department

Austin police on Monday announced the arrest of a woman in a homicide on March 18 in North Austin.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Brittney Curry on Thursday in the death of Barry Dockery, police said in a news release. Curry, 32, is charged with first-degree murder. Her bail has been set at $225,000.

Police did not say why investigators believe she is connected to the homicide.

In January 2015, Curry was found guilty of assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Deen Avenue around 7:03 a.m. on March 18. It said someone called 911 to report a person was shot and lying outside a home.

Brittney Curry.

Officers found the victim, 30-year-old Barry Dockery, lying in the backyard with a gunshot wound. Detectives said Dockery was in the front yard when he was shot multiple times and then walked to the backyard before collapsing.

EMS arrived and provided medical attention, but police said Dockery died shortly thereafter.

Of the six homicides between March 14 and March 23, this was the fifth arrest.

No arrest has been made in the March 21 homicide where 20-year-old Jacob Anthony Soto was found lying in the 6300 block of Felix Avenue in North Austin with a gunshot wound. Investigators said Soto and another person had arranged a meeting that escalated into a physical fight and led to the shooting.

