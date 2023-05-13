Police: Charges filed against juvenile in murder of fugitive's mother

No caption

A juvenile has been charged in the homicide of Nicole Jones.

Sylvania Township police on Saturday said charges were filed in Lucas County Juvenile Court against an unnamed suspect.

The juvenile faces charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, police said. No other information was available.

Nicole Jones, the mother of a fugitive found in Mexico with a Canton teen, was killed, police said. A missing report on Jones was filed May 5 after a welfare check.

Jones' son, Jonathan Jones, 33, of Toledo, was taken into custody Monday in Mexico after a manhunt that stretched two countries. He was with a 17-year-old girl from Canton who had been reported missing since April 18.

Sylvania Township is a suburb of Toledo, about 13 miles west of the city. Authorities have not said how Jonathan Jones and the girl knew each other.

Jonathan Jones had pleaded guilty in March to pandering obscene material and child endangerment. The conviction stemmed from a 2022 case in Wood County.

He was expected to be sentenced in the case last week but missed the May 4 appearance.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Police filed charges against juvenile in Nicole Jones' death