Police: Charges pending after 2 altercations at Penn Hills High School

Feb. 1—Penn Hills police expect to file charges stemming from two altercations Monday afternoon at Penn Hills High School.

Two people were involved in an altercation inside the school at about 2:30 p.m., shortly before dismissal time, according to police Chief Ronald Como. He said another altercation involving at least one of the same individuals occurred outside the school shortly after dismissal.

The initial altercation apparently involved students, Como said.

Further details weren't immediately available concerning the people involved in the incidents or the charges they are facing.

"We have two officers who work (at the school) every day," said Como. "They handled the incident without any issues."

He said the officers began their shift at the school a little earlier Tuesday as a result of what occurred Monday.

"It is our impression that these two incidents were connected," Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines said in a statement. "Both times, the officer sought the support of fellow officers on duty with the municipality, and those officers arrived on scene to assist. There are no reports of serious injury; however, Penn Hills Police Department arrested various individuals who played a role in these events."

