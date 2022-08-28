Police: Charges pending after bomb scare in Gallitzin forces evacuation

Aug. 28—GALLITZIN, Pa. — Police blocked off a five-block area of Gallitzin and evacuated at least 200 residents Saturday after a lookalike bomb was found inside a truck, Gallitzin Sgt. Donald Craig said.

The state police's Greensburg-based bomb squad examined the device and was able to verify it wasn't a threat — but it created a tense few hours for responders that will result in criminal charges, Craig said.

He said police were initially dispatched to the parking lot of a Gallitzin social club Saturday on a report of a domestic incident involving two people that police learned had been the subject of another police call earlier that day.

Upon arrival, both individuals fled, Craig said.

In doing so, they left behind their truck, which had an approximately 10-inch long bundle of batteries with a circuit board-style device, he said.

"After I sent photos over to the state police, they told me not to handle it," Craig said.

It turned out to be non-threatening, "but in a situation like this ... it's always better to be safe than sorry," he said.

Police are treating the matter as serious regardless, he said.

Multiple departments from as far away as Ebensburg were called in to assist in an evacuation that included three businesses, he said.

Gallitzin's fire department blocked off a safety zone that extended five blocks to prevent residents from wandering into a potentially dangerous area, Craig added.

He said his department plans to file criminal charges, after discussing the matter with Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

One of the individuals sought by police before the device was discovered was located by police and questioned Saturday while another remained on the run, Craig said.