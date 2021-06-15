Police say charges possible after baby's remains found in woods

Jun. 15—LUMBERTON — An autopsy report will determine if charges are filed in a case involving the discovery of a baby's body in a wooded area on Saturday, according to Lumberton police.

The 911 center received a call about 5:03 p.m. Saturday from an unknown person who reported that 34-year-old Brandie Smith had thrown her stillborn baby into a dumpster, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The person who called left a callback number, but did not answer after a law enforcement officer called the number several times.

"The caller advised dispatch that a Brandie Smith that lives at Lot 14 Sunset Mobile Home Park on Sanchez Drive had a stillborn child and threw the child's remains in the trash compactor across the road. Since the officer was unable to make contact with anyone over the phone he went to 311 Sanchez Drive Lot 14 to do a well-being check," a statement by the LPD reads in part.

The officer could not make contact with anyone at the residence, so he went to the dump site where Smith reportedly disposed of the child's remains.

"The officer was unable to see anything in the compactor due to the trash being so compact and there was no way to look inside it without taking the compactor apart," the police statement reads in part.

While officers were at the dump site, Smith's girlfriend Elaine Phillips came over and gave more information about the case, according to LPD. The baby was born one week early.

"Based on the information gathered during the investigation the remains of the baby were found in a wooded area behind the home," police statement reads in part.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.