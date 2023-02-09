Police: Charges sought against driver who crashed through barrier at Alewife parking garage

Authorities announced on Thursday they’re seeking several criminal complaints against a driver who smashed his car through the barrier of the Alewife station parking garage over the weekend.

The driver, a 29-year-old Medford man, may be charged with eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (glass, steel, concrete) and operating to endanger, according to the Middlesex DA. His identity has not been released.

Transit Police say the driver’s reckless actions caused numerous people to be hit with “significant debris,” and injured a young girl.

The crash closed service to Alewife station for most of the week.

Officers responding to the 5th floor of the Alewife Station parking garage on February 4 around 1:30 p.m. found a white Honda Civic had crashed through the concrete barrier wall and was hanging over the ledge of the structure, according to officials.

Officials say as officers approached the Honda Civic, the driver was lying on the ground next to the car and was conscious but not alert. He stopped breathing shortly thereafter, police say, and responding personnel immediately began life saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital for emergency care.

He was the sole occupant in the car.

Transit authorities say based on a follow up investigation conducted by detectives, as well as statements made by the driver on Saturday, the driver’s actions are believed to be intentional and he was trying to harm himself.

In additional to the criminal charges, police have also filed an immediate threat application with the RMV to revoke the driver’s license to operate.

The investigation remains ongoing.

