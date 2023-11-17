Police: Charlestown man attacked teenager with pry bar

Nov. 16—CHARLESTOWN — A Charlestown man is facing multiple felonies after police said he attacked a juvenile family member with a metal bar.

Eddie Chavez, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, connected to events that occurred in Charlestown on Monday.

Chavez was booked into the Clark County jail Tuesday and was placed on a $50,000 cash-only bond in Clark Circuit Court No. 4 on Wednesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, a juvenile was taken to a Jeffersonville medical office Monday evening with injuries. The teenager had been hit in the head with a metal rod by a family member and was transported to Norton Children's Hospital due to his injuries, according to the affidavit.

When police made contact with the victim, the victim said Chavez started a verbal altercation in the bedroom of a residence and then the suspect began striking the victim with a metal bar. The victim was struck twice in the head, and once in the arm.

The victim said they lost feeling in their legs and fell to the ground following the attack.

A large laceration was found on the back of the victim's head.

Another relative of the victim and Chavez arrived home following the attack and told Chavez, who was still there, to leave.

Police went with that relative to the Charlestown address where the alleged attack took place and located a pry bar with white residue on it.

The residue on the pry bar was consistent with the wall in the home where the alleged attack took place.

Chavez filed a motion for bond reduction Thursday and is due back in court on Dec. 20.