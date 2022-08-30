76-year-old man found after being reported missing in east Meck County, police say

A 76-year-old reported missing Monday night from his home in east Mecklenburg County has been found, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A Silver Alert was issued and CMPD was asking for the public’s help to find Joseph Sailing. Police said Sailing suffers from cognitive concerns.

Sailing’s condition was not immediately known.

He was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday leaving his home near Scuppernong Court not far from Rocky River Church Road. He was driving a beige 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with Georgia license plate AYF-9662.

