Homicides mount in Charlotte: 2nd person fatally shot in less than 24 hours

Police responded to Charlotte’s second homicide in less than 24 hours Tuesday afternoon.

A person with a gunshot wound was found just before 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road in the University area, police said. That’s off North Tryon Street.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to Medic.

Google Street View shows an apartment complex in the block, although police and Medic haven’t said if the person was found in or near a home.

Police said the victim was a male but haven’t released his name and age and haven’t said if officers have a suspect in custody or know what prompted the shooting.

In this image from Observer news partner WSOC, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers investigate the area around an apartment complex after a person was found shot in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2020. Paramedics pronounced the person dead.

Charlotte has seen at least 76 homicides, according to a CMPD database. The city had 58 homicides a year ago at this time, the database shows.

An unofficial count by The Charlotte Observer shows 78 homicides.

CMPD urged anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

Deadly shooting on Marvin Road

On Monday night, a 34-year-old man died after a shooting in southeast Charlotte, police said.

Officers found Taveon Deprea Jones with a gunshot wound near the 3800 block of Marvin Road around 7:19 p.m., CMPD said in a news release. That’s just north of Wendover Road, near a gas station and 7-Eleven convenience store.

Medic took Jones to a hospital, where he died, police said.

This is a developing story.