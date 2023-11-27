Police Chase 12-Year-Old Boy Who Stole Forklift: Cops
Cops in Michigan spent 30 minutes trying to chase down a forklift that they say was stolen, and being driven around by a 12-year-old kid. The Ann Arbor Police Department released dashcam video of the pursuit. They say the vehicle was parked at a middle school and was left unlocked with the keys inside. A 911 call alerted police that a child was trying to steal the vehicle and officers quickly started tailing it. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.