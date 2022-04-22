Police chase on I-55 ends in crash; 2 taken to hospital, officials say

Two people are in the hospital after crashing a car on a Memphis interstate during a police chase.

The police chase began Friday morning around before 9 a.m. in West Memphis, Arkansas, where police had pulled a man over for speeding.

The man took off, ramming an officer’s car, police said.

The police pursuit led to Memphis, and the man rammed the rear of another squad car, police said.

A K-9 unit and Memphis Police were able to apprehend two suspects, a man and a woman.

Police said they found drugs, weapons and stolen copper in the car.

MPD is now leading the investigation, as the pair were arrested in Memphis.

Memphis Fire confirmed two people were taken to Regional One after the incident.

