A police chase began after JPD responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. Two suspects dead

Two people are dead as a result of a police chase involving the Jackson Police Department, a city official has confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to reports of a stolen Hyundai that may have been involved in other burglaries. When officers attempted to stop the Hyundai at a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away and a police chase ensued before ending when the car crashed into a truck near the intersection of U.S. 80 and University Boulevard.

Of the four people in the stolen Hyundai, two were thrown out of the vehicle when it crashed. Both died on the scene. The other two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The chase was confirmed by Melissa Payne, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba's communications director. Payne said she was unsure whether the mayor would release a statement on the incident.

JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown said he was "still waiting on that information from the accident investigation and the major investigation (units)" when asked about the incident. Brown would not confirm if the fatalities were a result of a police chase.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, who was appointed Jackson's Police Chief by the city council last week, could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident or whether he has changed the city's non-pursuit policy.

Police chases have been a hotbed issue in Jackson for the past few years. After a police chase that started in Richland crossed into Jackson in 2019, Lumumba said he wanted to work with other municipalities to find a "diplomatic approach" to ensure police chases would not pose a threat to residents in the future, according to a press statement by the mayor's officer released on Feb. 13, 2019.

But in July 2022, a police chase that started in Pearl resulted in a U.S. postal worker being killed in Jackson after the suspect involved crashed into the mail carrier's truck. This renewed the mayor's call to end police chases over small crimes. A second Pearl police chase crossed into Jackson in less than a month, killing a motorcyclist.

"We are anti-pursuit for minor violations which often spillover into tragic consequences for our community. With the advent of new technology, such as a growing camera surveillance network and tag readers, we can apprehend suspects without endangering the public," Lumumba said at the time.

Also in response to the July 2022 incident, the Jackson City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for the Mississippi State Legislature to enact more stringent standards for law officers to follow when engaging in police pursuits. The resolution was introduced by Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, according to previous Clarion Ledger reporting.

A second order, introduced by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, was also passed at the time. Stokes' order gives the city the authorization to pursue litigation challenging the constitutionality of hot pursuit chases over misdemeanor charges. The order said the existing authority for police pursuits is a violation of a citizens' right to due process guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution because it does not give consideration to the severity of the crime, nor the life-threatening consequences to innocent bystanders.

