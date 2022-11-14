Police chase that began in Lewis County ends with one suspect shot in Thurston County

One person was shot Monday afternoon after a pursuit that began in Lewis County ended in Thurston County.

According to a tweet from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the office and the Region 3 Independent Investigation Team are investigating an “officer involved shooting.” Old Highway 99 was closed from I-5 to State Route 507 as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said WSP was looking for carjacking suspects that fled from troopers in Lewis County. The WSP vehicle was shot at by the suspects when they were exiting onto north I-5 in Thurston County.

Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma are blocking the following roadways for a police investigation in @ThurstonCounty



- Ramp from NB I-5 to MP 88

- Old Hwy 99/SR-12 at I-5 in both directions #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/1m4KK16BRT — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) November 14, 2022

According to KING 5, it’s unclear who fired shots or how many shots were fired, but at least one suspect was shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.