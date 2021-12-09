This police chase came to an end on a Florida golf course, video reveals. Take a look

A fairway in Florida turned into a race course on Tuesday when a woman in an SUV plowed through a gate and led police on a chase through the golf grounds, video shows.

Golfers could be seen running away as the SUV and police cruisers dodged carts — leaving visible markings on the course.

A woman was arrested Tuesday after she led police on a chase through a Vero Beach golf course.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Harbor golf course in Vero Beach.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over 60-year-old Jodi Harvey in a nearby community, but she took off.

The dashcam video shows the chase coming to an end when a PIT maneuver was used to make the SUV stop. Deputies can be seen taking Harvey into custody after she holds up a cell phone.

Harvey is being held in county jail with no bond. He was charged with DUI, aggravated assault, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing/eluding and aggravated assault on an officer/fire fighter/EMT.

No one was injured in the incident, but two sheriff’s office vehicles sustained damage, the department said.