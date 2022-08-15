Police chase car burglar on I-91

Aug. 15—ENFIELD — Police conducted a chase for a car thief who crashed on Interstate 91 early this morning.

Police responded to a report of a possible car burglary on Tyler Road. The burglar fled the scene when officers arrived.

Police deployed stop sticks and the burglar's tires popped on Route 190. The car made it on to I-91 south and crashed between Exits 47 and 46.

Police said this morning that the burglar had not been found. The search was called off around 5:30 a.m.

The police found a firearm in the crashed vehicle, along with a 30-round magazine.

Collin covers East Windsor and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.