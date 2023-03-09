Police chase, crash, officer-involved shooting shuts down part of I-20 in DeKalb County

There is a massive police presence on I-20 in DeKalb County after a police chase, crash and an officer-involved shooting.

The chase started in Rockdale County and ended in DeKalb County on I-20 west between Panola and Wesley Chapel roads.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said the highway will likely be shut down for hours.

We’ve got a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that deputies were chasing an aggravated assault suspect.

Deputies confirmed that the suspect had been caught and had been taken to the hospital. Deputies have not released the suspect’s identity or condition.

All of the westbound lanes of I-20 were initially shut down. Two lanes have since reopened.

Officials confirmed that no deputies were injured during the chase.

There are multiple police cars on the scene as well as a fire truck and ambulance.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on their way to the scene.

