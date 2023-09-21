Police chase driver of stolen vehicle in Los Angeles

Authorities are chasing a driver of a stolen vehicle in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

LAPD officers were called to assist in the stolen vehicle chase around 2:50 p.m., as the driver was in the express lanes of the 110 Freeway.

By 3:35 p.m., the driver was heading north on highway in the Exposition Park area.

The black Mercedes sedan appeared to have a flag or banner coming from the sunroof, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver was soon heading west on the 10 Freeway, with several LAPD units in tow.

Around 3:53 p.m., the driver exited on Bundy Drive, only to get back onto the eastbound side of the highway.

There, the suspect avoided traffic by heading on the shoulder the of the freeway. The driver continued east along the left shoulder, narrowly missing other motorists and the median.

