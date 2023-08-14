Police chase ends with 1 dead and 9 injured after crash near 68th & Silver Spring

A police chase involving a stolen car resulted in one person dead and nine injured after a crash near N. 68th and W. Silver Spring Drive Sunday night.

Milwaukee Police say they were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of W. Hampton Ave. that was also wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery when the chase started.

While trying to flee, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle traveling at the intersection of N. 68th Street and W. Silver Spring Drive around 11:23 p.m.

One of the occupants of the stolen vehicle, an unknown male, died at the scene.

Injured in the crash were eight passengers of the stolen vehicle: a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, two 17-year-old males, an 18-year-old female and two unknown female occupants.

Two passengers from the second vehicle - a 25-year-old female and a 42-year-old female - were also injured. Police say all the injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Charges for the occupants of the stolen vehicle are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate the incident, however, they ask that anyone with any information contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

