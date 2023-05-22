Police chase ends in 2 arrests, damage to historic Dearborn cemetery

Police are investigating a carjacking and police that chase led to arrests and damage to a historic Dearborn cemetery.

The incident began Thursday in Garden City, with a carjacking of a 2016 Chrysler 300 at a 7-Eleven on Ford Road between Inkster and Middlebelt roads, Garden City Police said. Officers responded to the scene, with witness reports of a suspect firing a gunshot in the air and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Police reported there were two vehicles involved in the incident and a pursuit ensued.

Dearborn Heights Police saw the two vehicles on Cherry Hill Street near Inkster Road and followed them. The Chrysler 300, the victim's vehicle, then crashed at Cherry Hill and Elizabeth Streets in Dearborn, at the Mount Kelley Cemetery. The crash caused damage to historic graves, the cemetery's exterior fence and trees.

A view of damaged graves inside Mount Kelley Cemetery at the intersection of Cherry Hill and Elizabeth Streets in Dearborn Friday. Several graves were overturned when a stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection overnight Thursday.

Police pursued the second vehicle, a 2015 Kia Soul, into Detroit, Garden City Police said. The car's four tires then went flat near Patton and Capital Streets.

Police arrested two suspects in the case. Dearborn Heights Police, Dearborn Police and Michigan State Police assisted Garden City Police in the case. Michigan State Police assisted with a helicopter pursuit of an involved vehicle.

Garden City Police are continuing an investigation into the incident.

