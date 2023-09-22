Police chase ends in Allegheny County; started with shots fired at Ohio State Police, official says

Police have taken one person in custody following a chase that started in Ohio this morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called Washington County 911 dispatchers to let them know a chase began after shots were fired at police in Ohio earlier this morning.

#BREAKING: heavy police presence on Potato Garden Run Road near Boggs Road in Findlay Twp.



Washington County 911 tells @WPXI they got a call from Jefferson Co. Sheriffs in Ohio about a chase that started there, went into Washington Co and ended in Allegheny



Working to get info pic.twitter.com/Tu8IZWyKyX — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) September 22, 2023

Police were pursuing a vehicle involved with that incident through West Virginia, then Washington County. They finally stopped it in Findlay Township, Allegheny County, just before 5 a.m.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is at the scene and has confirmed one person has been taken into custody. He was told the chase started after shots were fired at Ohio State Police.

