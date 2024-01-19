Police chase ends in Attleboro after alleged armed home invasion
Police have arrested a man who led officers on a pursuit following a home invasion in Brockton Friday, according to authorities.
The guard took his team to court after he was suspended in the wake of a rape charge against him.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
Stop staring at a big black box when your TV is off — and start seeing art. You can save hundreds right now.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
If it seems like the Australian actor is everywhere these days, it's because he is.
(Not-so) Fun fact: Did you know that parts of your kitchen are probably dirtier than your toilet seat?
Use these clever tips and organizing products to easily streamline your collection of clothes, shoes and accessories.
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
A former Trump aide is seeking to have Willis disqualified for engaging in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with her lead prosecutor.
When it comes to free-agent relievers, sometimes you get Kenley Jansen. Sometimes you get Wade Davis.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Worried about a yeast infection? Try one of these at-home yeast infection tests.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
Tech stocks helped lead the benchmark S&P 500 to its first record close in over two years on Friday.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Existing home sales fell to the lowest level in 30 years. But homebuying conditions were better in the 1990s.
Three councils in the United Kingdom have taken some of their public-facing systems offline due to an ongoing cybersecurity issue. Canterbury City Council, Dover District Council, and Thanet District Council, three local authorities based in the county of Kent, said jointly on Friday that they “are investigating a cyber incident" that has disrupted online services for potentially hundreds of thousands of residents. All three councils said they are working closely with the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which confirmed to TechCrunch that it is "working to fully understand the impact of an incident.”
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Ford is shuffling truck and SUV production allotments for 2024 to better match customer demand, it says. Result? More Broncos and Rangers, Ford says.