Police chase ends with body recovered in Bayou Lafourche

A police pursuit led to a body being recovered from Lafourche Bayou.

According to Thibodaux Police Department, both they and Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office witnessed Calvin Johnson, 30, leap from a moving vehicle and into the bayou from Jackson Street Bridge.

Johnson was from Back Marias, an area between Labadieville and Napoleonville.

Johnson was being pursued by Assumption Parish authorities and was headed toward Thibodaux city limits. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office contacted Thibodaux Police at 10:30 p.m., Feb. 28, for assistance in the chase

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lonny Cavalier said Johnson was headed southbound on 308 and had a burned out left headlight. When deputies attempted to stop Johnson he fled.

Johnson had a warrant for failure to appear to Thibodaux court on theft charges, but this was unknown at the time, said Cavalier.

"He had a failure to appear warrant that we did not know about until after the event," he said.

In a news release, Thibodaux Police said Johnson surfaced after entering the water, but appeared to be struggling. Police attempted to provide aid, but he went under and was no longer visible, authorities said.

His body was recovered at 2 a.m., March, 1. Johnson's body was sent to the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The incident is still under investigation according to Chief of Police, Bryan Zeringue.

