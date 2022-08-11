Police chase ends with car crashing into package store, one dead witnesses say
A chase involving police ends with one person dead.
The chase ended near University Avenue and Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta around 2:30 p.m. and involved troopers with the Georgia State Patrol and officers with the Atlanta Police Department.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones is at the scene where he said it appears a man is dead in a parking lot near the intersection.
Several witnesses told Jones they heard police sirens, saw a police chase and then saw the driver crash into the package store.
Jones is speaking with police to learn what led up to the chase and apparent shooting, for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
