Police chase ends when car driven by Mexico man runs over spike strips in Strong

Donna M. Perry, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 23—STRONG — A Mexico man is charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend Tuesday morning, then leading police on a chase while driving on a suspended license, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Darryl Streeper Jr., 33, was arrested after his vehicle hit spike mats laid down by police on state Route 4. He was arrested by Franklin County Deputy Sgt. Jacob Richards on charges of domestic violence stalking, eluding an officer, speeding 30-plus miles over the posted limit, operating while license suspended or revoked and a warrant for probation revocation. He was also issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, Nichols said.

Richards responded to a report of a man stalking an ex-girlfriend just before 5 a.m. at her residence in Sandy River Plantation. The suspect, identified as Streeper, left the woman's residence and headed south in a Chevrolet Envoy with a loud exhaust, Nichols wrote in an email.

Richards attempted to stop it, but Streeper did not stop.

With the assistance of Farmington police Officers Ethan Boyd and Ryan Rosie, the SUV stopped after hitting spike mats set up on Route 4, Nichols wrote.

Streeper was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington where he is being held without bail until he goes before a judge.

Convictions on the charges range from six months in jail to 10 years in prison.

