Police chase ends in crash in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A police chase ended in a crash Tuesday morning in Edmond.

According to police, the incident ended near Kelly Ave. and Edmond Rd. after the driver led officers on a short chase northbound on Kelly.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene but it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

The scene has since been cleared. It is currently unknown what led up to the chase.

